Banxico will launch its digital currency by 2024

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) reported that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure to be of ‘utmost importance’ to advance the country’s financial inclusion.

Previously Alejandro Díaz de León, governor of Banxico, has stressed that despite new technologies, central banks face the challenge of digital money that could lead to economic crises.

“Virtual assets should not be used to satisfy financial obligations or be handled only as currencies, but (they should) be used as currency for legal use, they should have certain properties for exchange but I think they fail as a unit of account value. and inefficient payments of mechanisms ”, assured the governor of the central bank”, specified in the Central Banking Conference Michel Camdessus 2021.

