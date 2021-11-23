The new governor of La Guaira state, José Alejandro Teran, included Axie Infinity as one of the proposals within his electoral campaign.

The candidate promised 100 scholarships in Axie Infinity to people who were interested.

Venezuelans have been forced to abandon their formal jobs to dedicate themselves to informal work where Axie Infinity has been key.

On November 21, the regional and municipal elections were held in Venezuela, where the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won 21 of the 24 federal entities.

In these elections the candidate and now governor of La Guaira State, José Alejandro Teran included Axie Infinity as one of the proposals within his electoral campaign.

Axie Infinity claims an increasingly predominant role in underdeveloped economies

The NF gameT has gained popularity as It has helped people from underdeveloped countries to earn a higher salary than they could in a normal job within their territory and as proof of this, José Alejandro Teran, elected governor of La Guaira state in Venezuela, promised during his electoral campaign award 1,000 scholarships to people who were interested.

Specifically through a post on Instagram, Teran assured that they will create 1,000 jobs during his first year of management and as if the goal was not ambitious enough, they have promised that the first 300 scholarships would be generated in the first 100 days of government.

“I am young and I believe in the digital economy. I feel that by helping youth build multiple sources, we ensure financial stability for their families. 1000 jobs in a year, write it down! ”, the mayor wrote on his Instagram account.

To participate in the selection process, interested persons must fill out a Google form where personal information is requested and, additionally, there are technical questions about the Axie Infinity game.

La Guaira Digital

An important aspect is that the mayor’s proposal is part of a program that has been named “La Guaira Digital”, phear what, within this framework, Teran assured that they have designed the Technical Training Center for the Mining and Administration of Digital Crypto Assets.

According to the governor, said center will have an educational objective associated with it, since it will offer training to scholarship holders in the world of NFT, mining and trading. The campaign will have the support of four entities: the National Cryptoactive Superintendency (SUNACRIP), Axie Infinity Academy, the Independientes con Teran political group and the youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (JPSUV).

Implications for Venezuela

It is relevant to bear in mind that Venezuela is currently suffering from a long-term economic crisis and, therefore, finds its effect on different elements of the economy. But one of them, and the one that is particularly valuable for the subject, is that, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance, the minimum wage in the country is just under $ 5 a month.

While, according to Documentation and Analysis Center for Workers, The Food Basket for the family group in Venezuela during the month of August 2021 had a cost of $ 232.8 dollars. According to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, this basket increased to $ 307 dollars in September. So how does a Venezuelan survive with a minimum wage of $ 5 USD and approximate food costs of $ 270? This is where cryptocurrencies and NFT games come into play.

Considering this scenario, Venezuelans have been forced to abandon their formal jobs to dedicate themselves to informal work where Axie Infinity has been key.

It is precisely here where the relevance lies in the proposal within the electoral campaign carried out by Teran. However, the debate that must be made is whether or not 1,000 Axie Infinity scholarships solve the problem facing the country.

In the Web page de Teran where he presented his proposal ‘La Guaria 2025’, there is the reference to ‘Economic Development’. In this sense, it undertakes to “develop the economic potential of the state, so that the inhabitants enjoy a prosperous life based on productive work that takes advantage of the potential of the territory and its people”.

Among the actions that Teran proposes to execute is the implementation of the La Guaira Vanguardia Plan of the Digital Economy. Apparently, the objective is to train and promote public and private actors in the adoption of new technologies.

