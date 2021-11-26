The Good end It’s over, and if you didn’t have the opportunity to take advantage of some of the discounts, then don’t worry, the Black Friday. Previously we had already shared a note with the best offers from Amazon For products in general, but to be more specific, here we leave you a new list with the best discounts on televisions.

TV Hyundai HD 43 ″ Smart TV Led (From $ 7 thousand 599 to $ 5 thousand 999)

LG Television 43 ″ 4K Smart TV Quad-Core HDR10 webOS with Google Airplay2 Assistant TruMotion 120 (From $ 10 thousand 499 to $ 9 thousand 449)

Hisense Screen 43 ″ 4K UHD Smart TV (From $ 7,995 to $ 7,336)

Samsung 55 ″ QLED 4K display (From $ 21,978 to $ 15,499)

VIZIO Smart TV 58 Inch 4K LED ($ 10,500 to $ 8,999)

Sony BRAVIA 50 ″ 4K Google TV screen (From $ 24,779 to $ 14,999)

Hisense 65 ″ ULED 4K UHD U7 display (From $ 20,999 to $ 19,999)

LG 65 ″ 4K Smart TV Nanocell screen (From $ 34,999 to $ 24,599)

Samsung 60 ″ QLED 4K screen (From $ 22,933 to $ 17,999)

Source: Amazon