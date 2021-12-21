Perhaps right now all the cinema spotlights are pointing to Spider-Man: No Way Home Y The Matrix Resurrections, but next year there are also very important premieres. Among them is, of course, Avatar 2, the sequel to that 2009 film that marked a milestone for cinema in several ways. Almost a year after its premiere, from production they shared new details to continue raising expectations.

Through the magazine Empire, Disney has shared the first image of Miles Socorro, better known as Spider, the human child adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri. As explained in the publication, he was born on a military base in Pandora. However, because he was very small, he was unable to go to Earth. The good news is that the protagonists of Avatar 2 They gave him a place in their family and are raising him in the bioluminescent jungle.

We were explicit in mentioning “human” because Jake Sully and Neytiri have three other Na’vi children. Their names are Neteyam, Lo’ak Y Tuktirey. Regarding Spider, whose interpretation is the responsibility of Jack Champion, it seems that it was not easy for him to be accepted into the family. The reason? At first, it was inevitable for Neytiri to see him as a member of the race that destroyed his home and murdered his father.

Jon Landau, producer of Avatar 2, elaborates on the subject: “Jake took him in, but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his house and killed his father. So you have all these dynamics at play.” In fact, Landau mentions that while Avatar 2 will have that dose of action that all fans expect, they also want to show that family drama that is lived between the mentioned characters.

“If you look at what Jim [James Cameron] does in his films, he writes about universal themes that are more important than the genre of any film. This time we will take Jake and Neytiri and build the most universal theme of all those around them, which is family. Jake comes from the human world, Neytiri from the Na’vi world. So they are like a modern mixed race couple, raising children who may feel that they do not belong to one world or another, “said the producer of Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 premieres on December 16, 2022.