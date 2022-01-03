01/03/2022 On at 08:08 CET

Ronald goncalves

Spain is contesting the ATP Cup 2022 and, this Wednesday, January 5, he faces Serbia in the last series of the group stage. We tell you eThe schedule and where to watch the matches of Spain in this ATP Cup.

The ‘Armada’ has already won its first two commitments against Chile and Norway and is positioned as the group leader, already caressing the semifinals of the ATP Cup 2022. Said series will be held on January 7 and 8 and the final will be on January 9 January.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPAIN-SERBIA OF THE ATP CUP

In Spain, all the matches where the Spanish team participates can be seen live through Movistar +.

Spain vs. Serbia: Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 a.m. (CET) and at 8:50 a.m. (CET).

On the SPORT website you will find thea chronicle of the games and also the last hour of everything that happens in the ATP Cup 2022.