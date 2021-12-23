Dec 22, 2021 at 7:54 PM CET

EFE

Rayo Majadahonda has made it official that the knockout of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey that he must face a single match against Atlético de Madrid will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“Thanks to the good relationship between both clubs, the proposal to change the stadium was addressed to the Royal Spanish Football Federation in order to improve the conditions of the match. This request has been accepted by the highest Spanish football organization after the information provided in recent days, “they point out in a community from the Majariego club.

In it it is explained that a duel like the one they must face against the rojiblancos “entails a greater mobilization of services and resources that Cerro del Espino is not capable of hosting“It also seeks to provide facilities for the media to carry out their work.

As for the fans, They are thanked for their understanding and it is clarified that the transfer to the facility where the match will be held will be facilitated. It is also explained that the decision will help satisfy the needs of collaborators and sponsors, which can also be seen as a reward for the squad by having the opportunity to play in a first-level stadium and that it will give a boost to the club’s coffers by facilitating higher collection.