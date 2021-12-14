The celebration for obtaining the second star in the history of Atlas It is one of the most desired by the fans. 70 and more years had to wait to be able to “turn around”; now, with a trophy in hand, the red-black institution decided that it wants to experience it with all its people in a parade worthy of the history books.

Thousands of athletic fans took to the streets of Guadalajara, Jalisco to be part of that moment. Through their social networks, the red-black club pointed out what the route of the truck would be like where they will parade as champions of the Apertura 2021, as well as general recommendations for attendees.

The starting point, The Red Park, they will move by Calz. Southern Federalism to get to the Glorieta de los Niños Heroes, meeting point of all the exploits of the institution.

This was Atlas’s invitation to his fans for this Monday’s celebration (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

17:08 The club’s players got out of the truck to take a stand on the platform set up in the Glorieta de los Insurgentes.

This is a shot of the Los Niños Héroes roundabout (Photo: Twitter / @ Betto_Avalos)

five pm The truck that transports the team arrived at the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes. It was greeted by the sound followed by the cry Atlas!

16:55 People begin to crowd in the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes even though the team has not yet arrived. Flags and chants are present although “the celebration has not yet begun. At that meeting point a stage was set up with a large screen on which messages are transmitted. Furthermore, the characteristic sound originated by an organ of the Jalisco Stadium also sounded in that place.

16:50 Elements of the road police maintain custody of the vehicle to avoid some type of incident with people who want to be closer than allowed.

16:40 The flags and crowd begin to get bigger during the bus ride. During a tramor, the truck stopped and with this, some of the soccer players and family members were able to share some words with close fans. It was possible to appreciate elements of the Guadalajara group recording the passion of their loyal followers.

15:45 The parade started, the entire delegation of the club left from the Guadalajara’s cathedral on a stage full of red and black fans; the luxury guest (the champion trophy) could be seen at the top of the truck. This bus was escorted by cars and motorcycles and received multiple applause, chants and ovations.

15:15 A mass in the Guadalajara Cathedral to thank the title obtained on the night of Sunday, September 12. Players with family members, coaching staff, managers and staff attended that ceremony, which was the prelude to the tour through the streets of Guadalajara. In the event, even the religious touched the cup.

This was the photo with the parish priests and the rojinegro club (Photo: Twitter / @@ _ JoseAcostaC_)

These were some of the general recommendations

-Do not cross in front of the caravan

-Do not throw objects into the caravan

-Don’t try to get into the units

-Take your hydration

-Do not obstruct the ridges

-Do not climb pedestrian bridges or poles

-Wear your mask at all times

-Take care of the children who accompany you at all times

