At least 10 people, three civilians and seven Kurdish fighters, were killed in an attack by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in northern Iraq, a statement from the Iraqi Kurdistan armed forces reported.

The jihadists attacked the village of Jidir Jija in southern Erbil, killing three civilians. The peshmergas (Kurdish fighters) launched an operation in which “seven fighters were killed in the explosion of an explosive device placed by IS elements,” the statement added.

