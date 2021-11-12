There is no doubt that the phenomenon of superheroes is living a golden age, driven by the tremendous success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For this reason, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has become one of the most promising titles of 2021 and from VidaExtra we have had the opportunity to chat with its creators, Eidos-Montréal.

Thanks to the joint work between the different video game media that are part of Webedia, it has been possible to carry out this interview. There are many doubts that hover around the galactic group and their crazy adventuresso here are the answers

The reception for Marvel’s Avengers was very tepid, due in part to the fact that the team of heroes presented a different look than the actors in the movies. Bruno Gauthier LeBlanc, art director of Eidos-Montréal, explains how the whole developer wanted implement your own visual stamp:

“From the beginning it was very important for us to come up with a unique visual style that took us away from the comics and the film and belonged to us, Eidos-Montréal. Yes, we have taken things from the Marvel cartoons, but we have also been inspired in three-dimensional arts of the 90s, the so-called neo3d to capture something unique in our worlds.

We have combined our design with many cubes, spheres and primitive shapes to achieve something truly unrepeatable for our alien settings and their buildings. Colorful and minimalist scenarios, which would help us to get our own seal within Guardians of the Galaxy “.

On Marvel’s: Guardians of the Galaxy we have the opportunity to control Peter Quill or as he prefers to be called, Star-Lord. It is Jean-François Dugas, Senior Creative Director, who justifies the be able to use only one of the protagonists and what is the core of the experience:

“Marvel’s: Guardians of the Galaxy is a very exciting game. I know some players have been concerned to learn that it will only be playable as one character, but trust me, if we didn’t think it would be truly balanced and polished, we wouldn’t have made that decision. I think we are going to surprise you, Guardians will be very enjoyable and fun.

All Guardians of the Galaxy revolves around the interaction between you and the characters. As Star-Lord and part of the Guardians of the Galaxy you are on the team and you are the heart of the experience. To do this, we had to build a lot of interactions and dialogues between the characters, and what was very important was that the players were directly related to the story. Sometimes you play games where you follow the story through character X and that’s what you are going to do all the time; you will accompany him on his adventure. In our game we wanted the story to feel like something that you were building yourself and that you were in the middle of it not as a player, but as part of the team. “





In fact, although Peter knows how to defend himself, it is at the moment in which he aligns himself with his companions that the tables turn in his favor. Each of Star-Lord’s actions have repercussions on the adventure, two aspects that Patrick Fortier, senior director of gameplay, details:

“You control Peter Quill in combat and the rest of the adventure. In the battles you are definitely not the most powerful character in the fights. It is important that you learn to use the rest of the Guardians in the action parts to be successful in the combats. Something we have seen when players start playing Guardians of the Galaxy is that users try to do everything with Peter and it ends up complicating the situation and getting more and more difficult. When they discover how to use Guardians and call them on certain specific enemies then everything starts to fall into place.

The social component is important in Guardians of the Galaxy. You will always have the opportunity to talk with your classmates, explore and find interesting things for the story. In fact, whether you speak or not, even your silences will be interpreted by the characters. “See ?! Quill doesn’t say anything, so he agrees with me” and things like that. You can influence what happens in the game, sometimes for fun, to see what your teammates are talking about, but there will also be a lot of hidden conversations that can be activated in a variety of ways.

While we were testing the game, in fact, we were surprised that the characters started talking and we discovered new lines of text that we did not know all the time. I think it’s part of Eidos Montreal’s DNA to engage players in the story and prevent users from feeling that their experience is simply getting to a specific point in the mission and just completing it. “

Of course, we cannot forget the sound section. The musical variety is nourished by a decade as exalted in this sense as the 80s, with songs by Iron Maiden, Europe or Rick Astley himself. However, Steve Szczepkowski, sound director, reveals that there are other sound aspects full of secrets in the game:

“We have a wonderful sound team, but I’ve been working with some local Montreal artists called the Fabrique du Monde for a year and a half, a group of death metal singers who I’ve collaborated with to create all the creature sounds in the game and the different alien languages ​​that we have used in Marvel’s: Guardians of the Galaxy.