A whole festival of creative deaths and impossible movements.

Mint Blitz, a legend in the online community of Halo series players, has achieved the incredible feat of Win 100 games in a row in Halo Infinite Free For All (FFA) mode. Those familiar with the multiplayer component of the Xbox series, and especially this game mode, will know that this gamer has achieved no small feat.

In a new video, the Australian youtuber explains that at first the challenge was to win 50 games in a rowBut as he played, the 100-win-without-losing mark seemed completely outlandish. For which he had to use the third-party tool Halo Tracker, since at the moment game statistics cannot be viewed in-game or on the official Halo Waypoint portal. The video is packed with clips with incredible gameplay that are totally enjoyable on their own.

Throughout the Mint Blitz he also comments on some particularities of FFA or the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite itself with respect to other installments of the series, such as the almost total absence of any ranged or sniper weapon in FFA mode. If perhaps a Pincho, comments the youtuber. The weapon position and generation It is one of the most obvious changes in the renewed multiplayer proposal of the game from 343 Industries.

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been open for a couple of months now, the Master Chief campaign arrived on Xbox and PC consoles earlier this month, check out our Halo Infinite review for all the details on this step from the series to the open world. Mint Blitz also has videos of all kinds about the campaign where he tries, for example, to cross the whole stage hooked on a warthog the one who has first blown up the air with a grenade or a hammer.

