File photo: A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Oct 15, 2021. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Argentina’s Health Ministry reported late Sunday that it detected the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person from South Africa.

The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the province of San Luis, in the west of the country, who arrived on November 30 from South Africa on a flight from the United States and has been in isolation since his arrival.

The patient presented a negative PCR test prior to the trip, as well as a negative antigen test upon arrival at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, the ministry said.

With a complete vaccination schedule, the traveler underwent a new PCR test after learning on December 2 that people with whom he was in contact at a work event in South Africa tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon testing positive, the authorities sent his sample for genomic sequencing at the National Reference Laboratory and it was found that it was compatible with the omicron variant.

“The epidemiological objective at the present time is to contain and delay the possible community transmission of new variants of concern, to continue increasing the coverage of complete vaccination schemes and to sensitize and strengthen non-pharmacological prevention measures in the population,” the ministry said in the notice.

The patient was in close contact with four people, who are also in isolation at another home, have no symptoms and their PCR tests have been negative so far, the ministry explained. All will be subjected to a new PCR test at the end of the isolation, he added.

The South American country, which in recent months has made more rapid progress in vaccinating its population, joins Chile, Brazil and Mexico with cases detected in the region. Japan also found the variant in a passenger from Peru.

Days ago, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said that the variant was likely to circulate soon in other countries in the region, but noted that until neutralization tests and other trials are completed, there will not be enough evidence to determine its degree of transmissibility or severity.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski)