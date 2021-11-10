The iPhone 13s hit the market with not very good news for consumers and non-Apple repair centers. Specifically, a YouTube channel found that replace the panel of these models with an unofficial one, it meant the impossibility of using Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition system. Now, the Cupertino company is taking a step back and has announced, through The Verge, which will allow you to use Face ID on screens repaired by third-party services.

The YouTube channel ‘Phone Repair Guru ‘, who discovered these limitations after changing the panel of his iPhone 13, claimed that the only way to recover Face ID was exchanging a camera microcontroller True deph. This includes the sensors necessary for the facial recognition system to work properly. Connecting the module directly to the panel caused the system to detect the screen as a “non-Apple original”, even though it was working properly.

Camera component replacement True dephHowever, it is a process that requires advanced levels. Also type of specific machinery and time, something that increases the cost of screen replacement. However, and thanks to a future software update coming soon to the iPhone 13, Apple will remove this limitation. Therefore, it will only be necessary to connect the camera module to the new screen. In this way user can continue unlocking his iPhone normally.

Third-party repair centers will be able to repair the iPhone 13 screen normally

Initially, the update will also allow Face ID to be enabled on those screens that have already been replaced and that currently show an error notification each time an attempt is made to configure the aforementioned unlocking system. This measure is very good news for third party repair centers. Many, for different reasons, are not part of the Apple program and therefore do not have original spare parts or tools.

It also benefits those users who are forced to fix your iPhone 13 damaged screen, but they do not want to pay the high price of replacing the panel in the official Apple service. The prices, in this case, range around 215 euros for the iPhone 13 mini. Replacing the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a price of 360 euros.