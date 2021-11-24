This program allows the perpetrator of the espionage access to the activities of the infected device, as well as to the camera, microphone, photographs, location, text messages, e-mails and calls without the victim having even proof of it.

The Israeli company NSO Group is allegedly dedicated to cybersecurity, but its software is used by governments around the world to gain access – in many cases illegal – to phones and other devices of journalists, activists and political enemies, according to the investigation. made by 18 international media.

On November 3, the United States Department of Commerce included NSO Group on a blacklist for activities related to cyber espionage, to which the company said it was “dismayed” and assured that its technologies “support national security interests.” from Washington.