

Dec 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM CET



The Real Madrid adds a new low for him Classic of this friday. Pablo Laso he will not be able to count on the power forward, Anthony Randolph after leaving him in Madrid to continue recovering his physical form after being unemployed for a year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon before the Olympiacos.

No rush with Randolph

The American interior has already recovered from its serious injury and He was able to play again minutes against Casademunt Zaragoza last Saturday. Randolph did not notice the low time, with 7 points and 3 rebounds in 12 minutes that guarantee his enormous quality. But Laso did not want to take risks and in view of the high intensity with which the match will be played, the Spanish coach has chosen not to have the North American player.

A Classic marked by injuries

The first European classic comes with both teams reduced by injuries, the whites will not be able to count on Carlos Alocén, Alberto Abalde, Trey Thompkins and Anthony Randolph. For its part, Barça has seen how Nick Calathes, Álex Abrines and Cory Higgins are injured and Jasikevicius you will not be able to count on them.

On the other hand, it could be the debut of Dante Exum, the Australian has arrived in Barcelona with a short contract and will have to show in a short time that he is capable of contributing what is necessary to a first-rate squad.