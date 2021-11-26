Black Friday is a very good occasion to add a new technological member to the house: a tablet. Whether to watch series, work or play, any excuse is good to get a tablet, especially when they have irresistible sales. Here you will find the best tablets on sale for Black Friday They won’t put a hole in your wallet.





Xiaomi tablet on offer

Xiaomi Pad 5 for 309 euros. After many years of drought, Xiaomi returned to tablets in style with the Xiaomi Pad 5. A very powerful tablet, with great performance and the best specifications. If you missed its discounted launch price, you can still find it heavily discounted at Goboo. If you collect all the coupons, it stays at 309 euros, that is, almost 100 euros off. A little more than 300 euros, yes, but every rule has its exception.

Xiaomi Pad 5 6 + 256 White

Samsung tablets on sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for 279 euros. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the cheap but tough version of the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6. With a 10.4-inch screen, S Pen and good design and finishes, it is rare to find Tab S tablets for less than 300 euros. You can get the 64 GB one for 279 euros on the Samsung website. It was launched for 399 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – 10.4 “Tablet (WiFi, Exynos 9611 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Android 10) – Gray Color [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 of 2020 for 175 euros . Below the psychological barrier of 200 euros there are also interesting tablets, like this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 from 2020. It has good sound and a large 10.4-inch screen, making it ideal for consuming content. The 3 + 32 GB Wi-Fi version is reduced by 175 euros and the one with 4G connectivity, at 199 euros, in MediaMarkt.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for 137 euros. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite fits the definition of “cheap tablet on the go.” It has an 8.7-inch screen, stereo speakers and a price that stays at 137 euros on Amazon.

Tablet Realme on sale

Realme Pad for 199 euros. Realme’s first and only tablet to date, the Realme Pad is very attractively priced for what it offers. Very thin aluminum body, Helio G80 processor, 10.4-inch screen and a Black Friday price of 199 euros on the Realme website.

Realme Pad Gray WIFI (4GB + 64GB)

Huawei tablets on sale

Huawei MatePad 11 for 299 euros. Taking into account its specifications, the Huawei MatePad 11 is a bargain for 299 euros, with the only downside being that it has HarmonyOS and does not include Google apps and services. For the rest, the specifications are strong, with Snapdragon 865 and 120 Hz screen. It was launched for 399 euros and can now be yours for 299 euros with a free case, at Amazon.

HUAWEI MatePad 11 + HUAWEI Folio Cover – 11 “screen, 2.5K FullView 120Hz resolution (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Dual Tuv Rheinland Certification, Wi-Fi 6), Matte Gray

Huawei MatePad T10s for 149 euros . Another economic tablet from Huawei on sale for Black Friday is the Huawei MatePad T10s, with a special mode for children, 10.1-inch screen. It does not bring apps or Google Services (you have to use App Gallery instead), but otherwise it can be very cheap. The 4 + 64 is for 149 euros in Amazon and the 2 + 32 GB for 129 euros, although 2 GB of RAM are somewhat scarce today.

Huawei MediaPad T5 (Google) for 129 euros. If you prefer an inexpensive tablet with Google services, you will find them in the Huawei MediaPad T5. It has been around for a while, but that has the advantage that Google Play brings and its price is very low. This 10.1-inch tablet will be yours for 129 euros in the 2 + 32 GB version or 169 euros in the 3 + 32 GB version, both on Amazon.

