From this Monday, the mobile line Samsung Galaxy S21 updated to Android 12 with the release of One UI 4. The customization layer of the South Korean company incorporates the main novelties of the latest Google mobile operating system; but, without a doubt, the most relevant thing is the speed with which the update.

Samsung was never one of the fastest companies when it came to making updates to its smartphones available. Nevertheless, One UI 4 has reached the flagship phones of the Asian brand in record time. This is a breakthrough when you consider that less than a month ago Android 12 arrived on Google’s Pixel line.

With the global launch of One UI 4, users of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra can now access the main features of the OS developed in Mountain View. In the purely aesthetic framework, one of the main novelties that reaches Samsung’s software is customization with new color palettes and widgets redesigned. And it also appears the automatic detection of colors of the wallpaper to apply them in the interface of the system and compatible applications, in the Material You style.

Android 12’s other great addition to One UI 4 is the privacy panel. The new options to control the use of the microphone and the camera, plus the advanced management of permissions are some of the most interesting points in this section.

But as we said at the beginning, beyond the new features that One UI 4 offers, the highlight of this update is the speed with which it has reached Samsung’s high-end smartphones. South Koreans have long been called out for delays in updates of its main devices, and now they have started to comply. It is worth noting that the company was already working with the beta of Android 12 in the Galaxy S21 since mid-September.

Logically, those who do not have a mobile phone from the Galaxy S21 family should wait a little longer to enjoy the best of Android 12. However, Samsung promises to bring One UI 4 to other devices “in the near future”. The mobiles compatible with the renewed personalization layer will be the following:

Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S10, S10e, S10 + and S10 5G;

Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10 and Note 10+;

Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip and Z Flip 5G;

Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G and A42 5G;

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +.