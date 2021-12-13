From COVID-19 to bird flu, Europe faces a severe blow in infectious diseases. At the beginning of this month, an increase in the outbreaks of the disease has been confirmed in Europe, specifically 258 in both poultry and non-poultry.

This has led Spain to make a decision: it has decided to prohibit the use of live birds for its fairs and festivals. It is because of that We are going to tell you a little about what bird flu is and the reasons why Spain has decided to carry out this measure.

What is bird flu

Avian flu is an illness caused by a virus, called the influenza or flu virus. This virus is classified as type A, since the carriers of the virus are the birds that reside among us.

The most curious thing is that this virus found normally in all waterfowl, they infect poultry, non-aquatic birds and other species of animals. In recent days, an increase in outbreak has been recorded in northern Europe.

Influenza A virus subtypes are the most dangerous

In a generic way, There are four types of influenza viruses, ranging from A to D. The avian flu virus, as we have commented in the previous section, is type A.

Within this type, there are 18 HA subtypes and 11 NA subtypes, forming many combinations because of the two main proteins that make up the surface of the virus, which are H and N. Depending on the protein chain that the virus is made of. , infects one species of animal or another.





Avian flu is type A H5N1, where it contains both hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N) surface proteins, and has a very high, aggressive virulence and has a mortality in animals greater than 90%.

Symptoms in humans

The symptoms of avian influenza will remind you a lot of a cold that has become complicated, of the flu in humans and even of COVID-19.

The most common symptoms are tos, fever (more than 37.5 degrees), sore throat, muscle aches, headache and shortness of breath, without reaching apnea.

Some people may also have digestive system dysfunctions such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. There are some people, although they are usually few, who may have mild conjunctivitis.

Current situation and measures

An increase in the floodlights has caused a stir in Europe. From November 15 to December 1 there have been 258 outbreaks poultry and non-poultry (wild included in this group).





This increase in outbreaks has increased the risk of entry of the avian influenza virus, since it is coupled with the migration of wild birds. This would cause a mobilization of the virus.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has taken measures in the matter to mitigate the risk of possible contagion of bird flu to humans. For it, you have decided to prohibit the presence or use of poultry or captives at fairs or festivals, including Christmas parties.

Also, in areas of special risk such as farms, Health has ruled the prohibition of the breeding of ducks and geese with other poultry species and the breeding of poultry in the open air.

