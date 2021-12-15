“Mexico has solid economic foundations, the country’s fiscal sustainability is one of the best in any country, not just in Latin America, and this is very important in terms of (economic) recovery,” Botín said.

The banker stressed that in their meetings with other businessmen they have told her that the economic recovery in the United States will attract investment to meet the demand.

“What would worry me about Mexico would be not being in the country and without a doubt we are going to continue investing,” he highlighted when announcing investments for around 400 million dollars.

“We are not afraid of competition”

Regarding competition in digital matters, Botín said that they are not scared by the work that large technology companies also known as big tech are doing and that, on the contrary, he is excited by the competition generated in the sector.

Despite her confidence, the businesswoman asked for an even floor for the banks’ competitors, a demand that has also been made by the entire union in Mexico.

“We are not afraid of competing with fintech or bigtech, but we also welcome rules of the game that are even, that are in equal conditions. If I provide a payment service they regulate me in a way, they must regulate fintech or big tech in the same way, “he said.