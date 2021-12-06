Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, who was a federal deputy for Morena, warned that despite the popularity of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this regime, as he called the government of Tabasco, “will tend to break apart in the coming years”; that is, before his administration ends.

Upon receiving the Benito Juárez Citizen Merit Medal for the Citizen Movement, Muñoz Ledo mentioned that despite the massive concentration in the Zócalo last Wednesday, the Tabasco president is already resisting the abandonment of power.

“Why does the citizen head of the State prescribe us with a ‘bump’ ?, which is not a prodigy of popularity, but a prodigy of organization. He fears something and I regret it; I believe that he is feeling the emptiness of the abandonment of power, in such a way that it is no longer premature knowing, in addition, that the level of concentration of power that exists in Mexico is not unrepeatable, not because of the force of politics, the economy, from society and from ambitions, this regime of concentration of powers will tend to unravel in the coming years ”, he emphasized.

He added that after that, Mexico will experience an opportunity for true change. “We will live, then, a great opportunity that we all need to reflect on. A period of concentration of powers is ending. By what way will we reinstate the Republic? What will be the role of the state in a globalized and neoliberal world? (…) That is the answer we must find ”.

During his speech at a meeting of the Citizen Movement, the former deputy, who was described as the architect of the democratic transition, said that the Republic invites consensus, needs serenity and “cannot be subjected to temporary swings or political neurosis.”

