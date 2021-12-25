President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a Christmas message to his followers (Photo: Screenshot)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) sent a Christmas message to his followers, while remembering the birth of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a freethinker and recognized his great love for the poor.

Through his Twitter account, the federal president indicated that more than two million years ago Christ came to the world, and since his arrival, people of different religions have recognized him for his infinity love for the poor and forgotten people.

In his message, the Chief Executive pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi maintained that there was no one who has done more for humanity than Jesus, so asked citizens to follow suit.

Today at midnight, more than two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ was born, and many, still freethinkers and of other religions, recognize him for his love for the poor and forgotten. Gandhi used to say: “I don’t know of anyone who has done more for humanity than Jesus.” Let us follow his example. congratulations

Along with the publication, the president shared the painting Christ destroys the cross of the Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco (Photo: Twitter / @ lopezobrador_)

Along with the publication, the president shared the painting Christ destroys the cross (1943) by the Mexican muralist Jose Clemente Orozco, a painting that, he pointed out, has its history. “Inquire,” he added.

For its part, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of President López Obrador, sent a message to Mexicans in the morning on the occasion of Christmas Eve and Christmas.

On her Facebook account, the first lady recalled the importance of be happy, forgive and “look towards a better future; of those who are grateful for how much they have and the kindness they receive from their neighbor ”.

He highlighted that in his social network he already has 900,000 followers, to whom thanked for their comments, proposals, “with encouragement and always useful suggestions“, Meanwhile, he pointed out that people who” come to bother us, simply (and they already know it) we ignore them and block them in extreme cases. “

Gutiérrez Müller sent a message to Mexicans in the morning on the occasion of Christmas Eve and Christmas (Photo: Facebook / Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller)



So thank you all. This day and I always wish you the best accompanied by the people you love the most and remembering the importance of being happy, forgiving and looking forward to help everyone who has been left behind “

Information in development

KEEP READING:

“You have to know how to forgive”: López Obrador’s message for this Christmas

The WHO recommended avoiding family gatherings during the Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMLO celebrated the decision of the SCJN on the Revocation of the Mandate: “democracy should not be hindered”