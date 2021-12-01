EFE.- 71% of the Mexican population “approves” the performance of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador three years after he came to power, the second highest level of his entire term, according to the De las Heras Demotecnia poll released this Tuesday.

In contrast, only 21% expressed that they “disapprove” of the president’s management, who this Wednesday, December 1, celebrates three years in power.

Meanwhile, 6% neither approve nor disapprove of the management and the remaining 2% do not know or did not answer.

The survey, conducted over the phone of 1,000 adults between November 24 and 25, shows the second highest level of approval for López Obrador since De las Heras Demotecnia conducted the quarterly evaluation.

The popularity ties with the measurement made during López Obrador’s first report in September 2019 and is only below the 80% achieved in the first 100 days of his term.

It is also a rise of four percentage points compared to the last measurement in September, during the third government report.

The poll also asked the president to rate the president from 1 to 10, who earned a 7.6 average.

33% of those surveyed rated López Obrador with a 10 and the majority, 35%, with a number between 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, only 12% rated it from 1 to 5 and 6% with 0.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed, 63%, considered that their opinion “has improved” since López Obrador won the elections in June 2018 as leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

Meanwhile, a quarter, 26%, pointed out that their opinion “has worsened” since then.

The president obtains these assessments despite the Covid-19 crisis, which has left almost 300,000 deaths in Mexico, the fourth highest figure in the world, and a historical contraction of 8.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

In fact, 55% of those surveyed believed that since López Obrador is president, the personal situation and that of his family is “better than before.”

Only 21% answered that they are “worse” and 17% that they remain “the same”.

Asked about “the best thing that the López Obrador government has done”, 32% answered that “grant support / social programs”, 16% “fight corruption / end privileges”, 9% “help the most needy / poor people ”and 7%“ their way of governing ”.

On the other hand, regarding “the worst” of their government, 11% stated “not to reduce insecurity / its strategy against crime”, 6% “not to end corruption” and 5% the “bad economy of the country ”.

In this context, 58% would say to López Obrador “very well, continue as usual”, 19% that it is going “more or less well, not much has been seen” and 14% that it is “very bad, we’re not going anywhere that way ”.

