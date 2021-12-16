Federal Prosecutor’s Office

Félix Arturo Medina Padilla will be the new owner. He is a Master in Law from UNAM.

In the public sector, he has held positions as delegational head of Tláhuac, former deputy director of the National Conference of Municipalities of Mexico and former director of Interinstitutional Liaison in the Association of Local Authorities of Mexico.

Until this Wednesday, he worked as head of the Unit of Policies and Strategies for the Construction of Peace with States and Regions of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), reported the Presidency of the Republic.

The Ministry of Finance specified that the Chamber of Deputies must ratify the appointment.

Wellbeing Bank

The new manager is Victor Manuel Lamoyi Bocanegra. He has a degree in Political Science from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and has a doctorate in Public Economics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

In the public sector, he has worked as secretary of Planning and Finance of the state of Tabasco, senior official of the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT), and coordinator of advisers and head of unit in the Subsecretariat of Expenditures of SHCP

Until this Wednesday he served as national coordinator of Administration and Finance of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Inasbi).

Financing Unit of the Health Institute for Wellbeing (Insabi)

It will be in charge of Martha Patricia Jiménez Oropeza, who has a master’s degree in Administration from the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco and a master’s degree in Auditing from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

She has been a legislator and has served as administrative coordinator of the General Directorate of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC). “Until today she served as Administrator of Operational Management in the Tax Administration Service (SAT) of the SHCP,” explained the Presidency.

Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB)

Diana Álvarez Maury and Carlos Romero Aranda will be the new members of the institute.

Álvarez Maury has a degree in Law from ITAM and currently works as head of the Banco del Bienestar.

She has been an advisor to the General Council of the IFE (now INE), as well as coordinator and director of the Law degree at UDLA.

Romero Aranda has a doctorate in Tax Law from the University of Salamanca, Spain. He worked in the private sector from 2002 to November 2018, when he was appointed Federal Tax Attorney, a position he held until December 15.

Both appointments must be ratified by the Senate, specified the Ministry of Finance.