One of the latest employee recruitment campaigns has Amazon in check within social networks, because I use an actor who became popular in films like 2 Blondes Care hook to bring talent to their centers, only that the result has not been as expected.

The action becomes a terrible precedent for the electronic commerce platform, especially in its human resources area, which has been one of the most controversial for the brand, due to the treatment that is reported in its famous distribution centers.

Apart from this story, an element that we cannot lose sight of is creativity and its use in a recruitment campaign, escalating from a simple concise advertisement on networks or through job boards, to stories with protagonists.

From 2 Blondes to Care at Amazon

Terry Crews, the actor who played the unforgettable football player Latrell Spencer, now appears in an employee recruitment campaign for Amazon, a company that suffers precisely because of its human resources area.

The campaign is a bold measure with which this brand launched itself in search of talent, however, the results have not been entirely good.

This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor person to do an ad for union busting.

He’s basically John Cena’s character from Suicide Squad now. https://t.co/Inb5MBKFTk – Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

First, because it has become a creative action that has generated criticism for the working conditions faced by workers at this level in the company.

The action resorted to a video that Crews shared on his TikTok account, where he assures that he found out that Amazon was hiring and “infiltrated” to see what kind of work was carried out in the factory, however, the opportunity to become in a “cool” ad, he has once again uncovered the working conditions in which the company’s workers are actually found, with comments criticizing the situation.

Among the criticisms that the video has unleashed, some users say that the actor had been fired for talking in the video, others asked him if the company had allowed him to use the bathroom, while others really challenged him to work for a month in said company.

Scaling the level of creativity

Focusing a creative campaign on a certain area of ​​a company is converted for many into an opportunity to achieve better results for that area, although for others it is evidence of the lack that this segment or area has in a brand.

Although the bet has gotten out of control for Amazon, it has determined a very important element and that is the ability of large companies to work on the image of highly questioned aspects.

In the case of Amazon, building a powerful campaign by the hand of an actor who has worked for brands like Old Spice in pieces that have been positively viralized, there is a serious debt with the human resource that has ended up ending the genius of a story, where the African-American interpreter has failed to conquer.

