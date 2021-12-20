allow employees to use their phones (for now)

For years, Amazon has banned distribution warehouse employees from using their smartphones during work hours.

In 2020, when the covid pandemic arrived, it lifted the measure with the idea that workers could be in contact with their families in the midst of the global impact health crisis.

The ban was set to resume in January 2022, however Amazon appears to have put off the idea “until further notice.”

Although Amazon did not give details of the reason for the decision, the truth is that it occurred a few days after the tornado that hit a storage center in Edwardsville, Illinois, with a balance of six people dead.

In parallel, due to the omicron variant, cases of coronavirus have increased.

All this would have caused the warehouse employees to demand that Jeff Bezos’ company be able to access their phones both for security alerts and to remain in contact with family members in potential emergencies.

Having the ban reinstated could look bad for Amazon’s image. Especially when it was learned that a boss pressured a company driver to continue delivering packages when the tornado was ripping through Edwardsville.

Companies around the world often have measures of this type related to cell phones and smartwatches, both to optimize security measures as well as to prevent workers from leaking confidential information.

But the truth is that this trend has been changing over time as smartphones become increasingly important in everyday life.

Amazon and employee phones

For now, Amazon will leave in stand by the return of the inability to use cell phones while working.

According BloombergSome Amazon warehouse workers received messages in their mail on Friday, December 17, telling them that the company will allow them to use mobile phones “until further notice,” which the company confirmed a day later.

Historically, Amazon has prohibited employees from having their phones with them and has required them to leave them in their cars or in lockers in break rooms.