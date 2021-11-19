“What we are starting to do now is for industries such as financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and automotive. We are doing really exciting things, ”said the executive.

Selipsky, who was appointed head of AWS in March, also stressed that there will be significant challenges to overcome along this journey, as custom-made products run the risk of over-dispersing the company’s efforts. However, cloud software applications sold as a service are more profitable than the infrastructure services in which Amazon continues to dominate.

When the executive was asked whether Amazon needs to focus on offering office productivity apps in the cloud, such as Office or Workspace, Selipsky accepted that while they have the broadest and deepest set of cloud services, they cannot feel comfortable and, therefore, the focus on building applications is important.

It is worth mentioning that Selipsky recently inaugurated the new AWS Skills Center in Seattle, Washington, which will be an accessible space for anyone who wants to learn about cloud computing, because according to his perspective, “there is a dramatic need for digital skills in in general and in the cloud in particular, “he told CNN Wire.