With a price close to 70 euros the Amazfit GTS is the perfect complement to give this Christmas. This is a reduction of almost 50% of its price, so it is an incredible opportunity to get it.

It is likely that due to its launch cost it will back down more than one, but with this discount of almost 60 euros it is impossible not to think about getting the glove.

Sometimes you may think that getting one of these devices can go out of the way. This is a condition that is met in some of the smartwatches on the market, as they have state-of-the-art technology to track of your health correctly. The good is expensive, but with this spectacular offer for him Amazfit GTS you will save almost half of its original price.

Brutal value for money

Without a doubt, this Amazfit watch from Xiaomi that started the GTS series It has meant a giant step forward when it comes to this type of accessories. Given its price on offer, we are faced with the best smartwatch in terms of value for money.

This wearable stands out in practically all evaluable sections. Starting with its screen, which makes use of an AMOLED panel to obtain a bright sharpness and that it is not affected by the reflection of the lights. It should be noted that you should not be afraid of it falling or hitting it unintentionally, since its Gorilla Glass 3 glass offers impeccable resistance. Not to mention that it is also waterproof.

Another notable aspect is its great autonomy that it can achieve up to 14 days with reasonable use. Of course, as long as it does not always remain activated with the Always on Display function. It only takes about an hour to fully charge. A perfect figure that allows us to recharge its energy while we prepare to go out.

When it comes to sports functions, it should be noted that you can select including 12 types of activities different, among which are: running, cycling, mountaineering, swimming, skiing, as well as a free mode. Obviously by intelligently monitoring each one of them.

The best thing about this kind of accessories is the possibility of consulting the notifications of the mobile without taking it out of the pocket, but this Amazfit GTS can do much more, such as observing the weather forecast or warnings for low or high temperatures.

This watch hides much more, but we stop here for you to discover the rest of its secrets for yourself if you take advantage of the offer. Do not run out gift for this Christmas, since if you let it pass you may regret it in the future for not finding it at a similar price.