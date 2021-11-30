However, for the moment this new operating system of the Asian brand is only available in China . So, unfortunately, we cannot enjoy its functionalities, although there are certain reasons to think that it could arrive in the future.

From this solo path that the technological giant had to start, the HarmonyOS . According to the developers, this software Its own designed by Huawei has several advantages compared to Android , in addition to certain tools that are very useful.

The fact that Google Denied you the use of the functions of your operating system, as well as the different services of the big G, it has meant that you have to look for other alternatives.

Devices with HarmonyOS

It should be noted that HarmonyOS has not been designed solely and exclusively for mobile phones, rather that Huawei intends integrate it into a huge number of devices of all kinds to control them from our smartphone.

With regard to Spain, the Chinese firm has launched several devices that included the new software such as the Huawei Watch 3 watches or the Smart Vision S television. This means that the company does not think of leaving aside the rest of the countries with its alternative to Android.

These facts are a compelling reason to think that, in the not too distant future, HarmonyOS could reach Spanish territory. Mainly, because one of the tricks of this system is your control Panel from which you can quickly and easily control the rest of the devices. So it is not crazy to think that it will end up landing on the Peninsula.

Two simultaneous softwares?

Relatively recently, the return of Huawei to Spain was announced through the Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i. They both bring with them the EMUI version 12, which is scheduled to be launched in the other compatible terminals in the coming months.

This means that the signature is developing at the same time two softwares that keep several similarities to each other. Maybe in the future the Chinese company will bet on HarmonyOS, with EMUI 12 being the latest update of the system.

The fact of working simultaneously to integrate two different versions on their mobiles entails a spending major money and in Huawei they are not to waste it. Therefore, there is still a modicum of hope to see China’s exclusive software on Spanish soil.