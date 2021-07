HBO premieres start August with a good list of movies in its catalog. Many classics that movie lovers are sure to enjoy. Love in the time of cholera , The Hunger Games or Interstellar are some of the titles that the platform gives us for this summer.

In the series section, for this occasion there are not too many novelties. Britannia Y Obama: for a better America They are listed as two of the most interesting options on the platform.

It is clear that the HBO premieres are holding out until September to launch some of their most anticipated series. Waiting for the arrival of autumn, when the heavyweights of the season begin to arrive, undoubtedly the most important time for the premieres of series and large production films.

All the premieres of HBO Spain in August 2021

Series

Emitting from the Nevada desert. Premiere August 3.

Obama: For a better America. Premiere on August 4.

Stargirl, T2. Premiere on August 11.

Britannia, T3. Premiere on August 24.

Films

All movies in August

The accountant. Premiere August 1

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. Premiere August 1

It. Chapter 2. Premiere August 3

Gandhi. Premiere August 6

Love in the Time of Cholera. Premiere August 6

Mary Reilly’s Secret. Premiere August 6

The most wanted man. Premiere August 6

Category 5: Hell Cyclogenesis. Premiere August 6

Phenomena. Premiere August 6

Sheep don’t miss the boat. Premiere August 6

Who killed Bambi? Premiere August 6

The fat and the skinny. Premiere August 6

The Hunger Games. Premiere August 7

Interstellar. Premiere August 7

10 Cloverfield Street. Premiere August 7

Allys. Premiere August 13

Malavita. Premiere August 13

XP3D. Premiere August 13

The fraud. Premiere August 13

School of Rock. Premiere August 13

Grease. Premiere August 20

Grease 2. Premiere August 20

Forrest Gump. Premiere August 20

Call Me By Your Name. Premiere August 20

Captain Fantastic. Premiere August 20

Inside. Premiere August 20

Underworld: Blood Wars. Premiere August 20

Spies from the sky. Premiere August 20

25 carats. Premiere August 20

Amador. Premiere August 20

Silence broken. Premiere August 20

Chase to the limit. Premiere August 20

The dark tower. Premiere August 20

Wuthering Heights. Premiere August 20

A traitor like ours. Premiere August 20

Directions. Premiere August 20

Blinded by the lights. Premiere August 20

Jonah Hex. Premiere on August 26

Underworld: Awakening. Premiere August 27

Powder love. Premiere August 27

Message Man. Premiere August 27

The Pelayos. Premiere August 27

Rendel. Premiere August 27

Kids and other HBO premieres

Turbo. Premiere August 6

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion. Premiere August 7

Magic camp, T2. Premiere August 13

Unkitty, T2. Premiere August 20

Shaun the sheep. The movie. Premiere August 20

Spirit. The indomitable steed. Premiere August 20

Scooby-Doo: The Mask of the Blue Hawk. Premiere August 27