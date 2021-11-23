The world of the gym has been considered until a few years ago as an exclusive place for bodybuilders and nightclub goalkeepers. I wouldn’t want to say that even a couple of decades ago gym goers were seen as troublesome or violent people, yet we all know that stigma has existed many times.

Be that as it may, the gym has been considered as a place reserved solely and exclusively for adults, since children or adolescents either had nothing to do there or it was even considered that training in the gym was counterproductive or dangerous at an early age .

In this article we want disprove all those prejudices that surround the field of the gym when we relate it with children or adolescents.

From what age can you go to the gym?





If we take a look at the literature of some experts in physical activity sciences on the Spanish scene (Fernando Naclerio or Carlos Balsalobre), we can summarize the issue as follows:

“Strength training correctly guided by qualified and competent personnel will promote huge benefits across all age ranges. “

Thus, premises such as that weight training decreases growth in children or that it is not a priority in children or adolescents they are fallacious and incorrect.

In fact, using the literature, there is no scientific evidence that strength training is contraindicated at an early age.

To cite some specific benefits that can be expected at these ages:

Reduction of the incidence of injuries when practicing other sports

Improved body composition

Improved motor skills

Improved joint stability

Development of self-esteem

What should a professional know when prescribing strength training in children?

Some of the first things to consider are the years of previous training and existing motor skills, strength and technical ability. At the earliest ages, for example six years and up, the main focus of training should be to pursue the development of technical skill. In other words, you should not pursue an exclusive increase in muscle strength or size but improvements in muscle control and function that can lay a good foundation for the future.

Likewise, a common mistake is to try to separate children by age segments without taking into account the different rates of biological maturation, whether in boys or girls of the same sex or between sexes.

If we try to crystallize all this into practical applications, we would have a series of recommendations such as the following:

Exercise selection

The most appropriate progression when selecting exercises is the following:

Exercises with self-loads, that is, with body weight Exercises with external loads such as medicine balls Basic static strength exercises like squats or push-ups Basic dynamic strength exercises like weightlifting or plyometrics

Training volume

In this regard, the recommended doses are wide due to the great differences in biological maturation. However, we could talk about including full body workouts with three or eight exercises per session and between two and four series per exercise, understanding that the Children or adolescents with no prior experience should approach the lower end of the range.

Training intensity

If we talk about the intensity of training, several things are not recommended:

Do not work based on percentages of the RM, that is, based on the maximum repetition (in fact, we should not even try to know it)

Not doing the maximum number of repetitions per series.

Do not train, in general, to exhaustion.

Wanted in any case adjust the load to each child based on their previous level and experience and perform series of the necessary repetitions that ensure an exquisite technique without it being distorted by accumulated fatigue.

It may be a good idea to introduce self-regulating tools like the RPE where the more beginners will move at a 3-4 RPE and the more advanced 5-7.

Weekly frequency

The most beginners can do only two sessions per week and the most experienced can do three or even four, although other sports practiced and other extracurricular activities should be taken into account.

We must remember that training must be considered and seen by the child as something pleasant and not as an imposition.

