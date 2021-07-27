Nothing, the startup led by Carl Pei (co-founder of OnePlus), has made some noise in recent months. The company tries to bring fresh air to a sector, the technological one, full of products that are quite similar both technically and aesthetically. And his first stone on this path are the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of headphones true wireless with those who aspire to compete with the AirPods Pro, but at a significantly lower price: 99 euros.

Outside, the Nothing Ear (1) They stand out because of the transparencies both on their body and on the recharging case. A feature that allows you to see some parts of the circuitry and gives it a different aesthetic than other headphones on the market. Their format, yes, does not differ excessively from that found in the AirPods Pro or the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

The Nothing Ear (1) They have touch controls that allow you to change songs or adjust their volume without removing your mobile phone. They also have an opening that regulates the pressure inside the ear, which, in principle, should contribute to greater comfort when using the headphones for long periods of time.

The sound of the Nothing Ear (1) has been developed together with Teenage Engineering

As far as sound is concerned, Nothing has collaborated with the company teenage engineering, known for its synthesizers and audio products. The Ear (1) also have a driver 11.6 millimeters and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. All this, together, offers an exceptional sound, according to the London company.

The Nothing Ear (1), in addition, have active noise cancellation. To do this, it relies on both the silicone pads – which isolate the inner pavilion – and the three microphones located in each earpiece. These capture the sounds coming from the outside and, by means of a series of algorithms, they generate an out-of-phase signal with similar characteristics that cancels out unwanted noises.

The users they can choose between three levels of cancellation: a slight cancellation mode, a maximum cancellation mode and the transparency mode. The latter, as in competitive headphones, allows you to listen to the sounds coming from the outside as if you were not wearing the headphones.

Nothing also emphasizes the precision of the algorithms that, together with the microphones, pick up our voice while we speak. The brand claims that it is capable of filtering even winds of 40 km / h and amplifying our voice.

Up to 34 hours of autonomy and noise cancellation for less than 100 euros

Each earphone has autonomy of up to 5.7 hours (Without active noise cancellation9, a figure that rises up to 34 hours thanks to the charging case (also without active cancellation). Figures that, if met in practice, exceed those of many competitive headphones. recharge the headphones, you can use both the USB port and a Qi wireless charger.

The headphones, by the way, are accompanied by an application from which various parameters can be adjusted. This is available on both Android and iOS. The headphones are also compatible with Google Fast Pair, which simplifies pairing with Android devices.

The Nothing Ear (1) will soon arrive in Spain with a price of 99 euros. This, yes, is only the first product of the brand, which plans to expand into many other areas of consumer electronics in the coming months.