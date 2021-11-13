Aguascalientes does not register deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Narrative | Saturday, November 13, 2021

According to the latest official data, in Aguascalientes the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.18% after confirming 64 new cases in this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 36,344 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 33,453 they are active this Saturday. In addition, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the region in the last day, so it continues with 2,891 deceased since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases increase in Mexico, reaching 3,841,661 from the first positive

COVID-19 leaves now 3,841,661 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,280,362 of them currently assets, 290,872 deaths and 3,353 new positives, according to the latest data for the November 13. Also, from the first case 2,270,427 people have recovered.

Most affected places in the country

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the advance of the coronavirus are:

Mexico City, with 976,879 infections (+532 new positives) and 40,012 deceased people, the most affected in the country at this time.

Mexico state, with 376,397 infections (+170 new cases) and 44,101 dead.

New Lion, with 205,313 infections (+129 new confirmed cases) and 13,109 Dead people.