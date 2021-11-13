Aguascalientes does not register deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Narrative | Saturday, November 13, 2021
According to the latest official data, in Aguascalientes the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.18% after confirming 64 new cases in this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 36,344 people.
Of all confirmed cases, currently 33,453 they are active this Saturday. In addition, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the region in the last day, so it continues with 2,891 deceased since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID-19 leaves now 3,841,661 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,280,362 of them currently assets, 290,872 deaths and 3,353 new positives, according to the latest data for the November 13. Also, from the first case 2,270,427 people have recovered.
Most affected places in the country
The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the advance of the coronavirus are:
