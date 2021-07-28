Argentine athletes continue with their competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In a new day of competition in the Tokyo Olympics, there is action for the members of the Argentine delegation in different competitions. The greatest attention goes to those team sports in which the classifications begin to be defined in the next instances, but mainly what can happen with The Pumas 7.

The Rugby team fell 26-14 to Fiji in the semi-finals of the tournament and will try to achieve bronze against Great Britain at 5.30; an hour later, New Zealand and Fiji go for the gold.

The Pumas fell to Fiji and will now go for bronze against Great Britain (REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko) (SIPHIWE SIBEKO /)

Starting at midnight, Diego Schwartzman went into action against Karen Khachanov. The only Argentine in career tennis singles, suffered a tough elimination against the Russian number 25 in the ATP ranking. The Argentine had a bad start against the European who won the first set 6-1, but recovered and the second set 6-2. However, Khachanov’s aggressive play was too much for Peque who lost 6-1 and said goodbye to the tournament in Tokyo.

Late in the morning of Wednesday, the men’s volleyball seeks to recover from the tough defeat suffered in the South American classic against Brazil. Those of Marcelo mendez, who also had a fall in the debut against Russia, play against France.

Men’s volleyball goes for the recovery after losing to Brazil (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko) (VALENTYN OGIRENKO /)

Later, from 4 o’clock, it will be the turn of The Gladiators men’s handball, who will have their third appearance against Norway after having lost their first two presentations. The lionessMeanwhile, they will face the People’s Republic of China from 7 o’clock in search of a new victory to start dreaming about the ticket to the next round.

In female swimming, Julia Sebastian will participate in the qualifying rounds of the 200 meters breaststroke from 8 o’clock.

The Lionesses want to steer the course towards the quarterfinals (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo) (BERNADETT SZABO /)

The highlight of the day will arrive at 8 in the morning on Wednesday with the third presentation of the soccer team. The team of Ferdinand Bocce Cambric will close its participation in Group C against Spain in search of a victory that will allow it to qualify for the quarterfinals. Only the top two from each zone will be among the top eight in the tournament.

TUESDAY, JULY 27:

Rugby 7: The Pumas lost 26-14 to Fiji in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28:

Tennis: Diego Schwartzman lost to Russian Khachanov with partial 1-6, 6-2 and 1-6 and was eliminated

Candle: Facundo Olezza finished 8th in race 3 and 5th in race 4 (Finn)

Sol Branz and Victoria Travascio (49er FX) (LIVE)

Belén Tavella and Lourdes Hartkopf (470) (LIVE)

Celia Tejerina finished 18th in race 7, 21st in race 8, and 16th in race 9 (RS: X)

Francisco Saubidet finished 14th in race 7, disqualified in race 8 and 22nd in race 9 (RS: X)

Santiago Lange with Cecilia Carranza (Nacra 17) / (LIVE)

Slalom canoeing: Lucas Rossi (K1 Qualifiers) finished in 19th place with a score of 103.02. Will compete for the second round (no earlier than 4).

Men’s basketball: United States 120-66 Iran

Tennis: Nadia Podoroska-Horacio Zeballos vs. Barty-Peers (AUS) (not before 2.00)

Men’s volleyball: Argentina vs. France (LIVE)

Male handball: Argentina vs. Norway (LIVE)

Rugby 7: The Pumas vs Great Britain for the bronze medal (5.30)

Boxing: Mirco Neck vs. Butdee (THA) / Round of 16 featherweight (6.51)

Female hockey: Argentina vs. People’s Republic of China (7.00)

Female swimming: Julia Sebastián / Heats 200m breaststroke (7.45)

Men’s soccer: Argentina vs. Spain (8.00)

