Retirement for unemployment is granted to Mexicans who have been without a job registered with the IMSS for more than 65 days, have been contributing for more than two years and have not applied for help in the last five years. As a consequence, workers are deducted from resources and weeks of contributions, necessary to be able to retire.

Just last October, Mexicans withdrew 1,923.1 million pesos, 1.4% more than in September, but 8.2% less than in October of last year.

Afore Coppel and Azteca are the Afores with the highest amount of withdrawals with 402 and 348.8 million pesos, respectively.