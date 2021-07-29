Actor Bob Odenkirk (Photo: REUTERS)

American actor Bob Odenkirk, star of the series “Better Call Saul”, is “stable” after having passed out on Tuesday due to “a problem related to the heart”, their representatives assured this Wednesday. Y Nate Odenkirk, the artist’s son, said via Twitter that his father “is going to be fine.”

The specialized medium TMZ, who reported on Tuesday the fainting of the actor during a filming, said on Wednesday that Odenkirk was unconscious during the first hours of his admission to a hospital in Albuquerque (New Mexico, USA), but clarified that you are now awake and aware.

“Bob and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who are caring for him, as well as the actors, crew and producers (of ‘Better Call Saul’) who stood by him.” the actor’s representatives said in a statement that shared TMZ.

Odenkirk and his close ones, who they asked for privacy in this difficult timeThey also thanked for “the avalanche” of good wishes and support that they have received in the last hours.

Bob Odenkirk’s son’s tweet that calmed the actor’s fans worried about his health

The protagonist of “Better Call Saul”, who he is 58 years old, passed out on Tuesday while filming the series in the state of New Mexico and was immediately assisted by the crew of this television production. Until now, neither his state of health nor the reason why he had fainted was known.

Odenkirk rose to fame for the role of lawyer Saul Goodman on the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013). The success of his character led him to have his own spinoff series, which under the title “Better Call Saul” has further boosted Odenkirk’s career.

“Better Call Saul” premiered in 2015 and will say goodbye with its sixth season, which is the one they are shooting now.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations, an award he had won twice, and a Golden Globe nomination for best actor for “Better Caul Saul.”

Social networks have turned upside down in the last few hours to wish the best for Odenkirk. For instance, Actor Bryan Cranston showed his concern about the health of his “friend” on Wednesday.

“Today I woke up with news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend Bob Odenkirk passed out yesterday on the set of ‘Better Call Saul,’ ”Cranston wrote on his Instagram account. “Please take a moment out of your day to think about him and send him positive thoughts and prayers,” asked the “Breaking Bad” star.

Aaron Paul, who was also Odenkirk’s partner in “Breaking Bad,” also sent a message of affection to the actor. “I love you, my friend,” he wrote on Instagram in a post accompanied by a photo of Odenkirk.

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Heartbreak on the set of Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk collapsed during filming and was hospitalized