Activision Blizzard workers clarify some points

Yesterday multiple employees of Activision Blizzard carried out a strike in front of the offices in Irvine, California to demand better working conditions. This protest appears to have worked as the company has already responded, however there are some remaining points to be addressed that no one has mentioned yet.

Meanwhile he Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, promised to improve the work environment for everyone, the reality is that there were some things to say. According to company employees, these four points are required to receive due attention so that they can be truly satisfied and the main reason why they are carrying out the strike:

– Put a stop to forced arbitration for your employees

– That employees can participate in the supervision of hiring and promotion policies

– Greater transparency regarding salaries to guarantee the quality of work

– Allow a third party to be involved in the selection of employees to review the Human Resources department with other company practices.

While Activsion Blizzard don’t really improve the current state of the company, this particular group of employees will keep protesting about it, so let’s see where this whole situation ends.

Via: IGN

