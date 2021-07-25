Activision Blizzard Responds to Accusations Against It

Just a few days ago we told you about the demand that Activision Blizzard he was facing charges of sexual harassment and employment discrimination. At the time, the company did not say anything about it, but now one of its highest executives has come out to show his face with a somewhat … controversial statement.

The president of Blizzard, J. Allen Brack, was pronounced with the following comments:

“I personally felt all kinds of emotions yesterday, and I know you did too. These allegations and the pain of current and former employees are extremely troubling. It is completely unacceptable for anyone in the company to have to deal with harassment or discrimination. It takes courage to speak up, and all these allegations against the company are being investigated by internal and external investigators. “

Interestingly, Brack He appears to be shocked by these accusations, even when he is mentioned directly within the lawsuit. Specifically, it is mentioned that Brack he failed to maintain a safe work environment for everyone, in addition to being aware of the sexual misconduct of certain supervisors under his care.

Via: Kotaku

