Mexico City, Nov 14 (EFE) .- The first bullfight of the La Repertura cycle ended this Sunday in Plaza México with two ears for the Mexican bullfighter Miguel Aguilar and one for his compatriots Eduardo Neyra and Alejandro Adame.

The Padres’ San Diego steers were rough and well presented but out of the question, except for the one who closed the celebration, who stood out for his greed.

This was another good entry into the Plaza México for the second celebration of the La Reopening cycle that this afternoon brought together more than 15,000 fans, more than a quarter of the property, an important figure because it is a bullfight.

Those present were able to see the encased calf that closed the square and that was lucky for Alejandro Adame. Named “Chamaco” and weighing 462 kilograms, he shone in all thirds. It was used with fixity on the horse and facilitated the ovation to the picador Omar Morales.

The animal forced the banderillero Víctor Mora to put an extraordinary pair, because in his first he verified the bravery of the animal that almost caught him when the silver bullfighter escaped, jumping into the alley, so the second required an infinite pause in the head from Chamaco to gather the palitroques on the same balcony and thus offer the best moment of the afternoon.

Later, the steer overtook Adame, who could only try to fight very detached and with the beak of the crutch. The young bull ended up eating all the land, he violently set him down and the crews had to carry the one from Aguascalientes to hide him from the zeal of the deadly animal.

Adame survived the serious steer and received an ear after a misunderstanding between the box and the bailiffs occurred since he was given the appendix once the round of the ring was finished without the trophy in hand. The ear should not cover the excellent game of the San Diego steer of the Padres.

A priori, the bullfighter Miguel Aguilar was the main attraction of the celebration. His work disappointed despite the two ears that facilitated the front door, as he was seen without a place in front of his two rivals and with much unnecessary adornment in his fight.

The one with lights obtained an ear for a steer, with two tasks in which he was outmatched.

At first he did not know how to show it off, wasting the caste arreones that the San Diego de los Padres showed. Aguilar wasted the thrust of the animal in decomposed removes with the cape and was erratic to the crutch.

Despite this, some imperfect circles and some bernardines enraged those present who, after a good thrust, successfully requested the first for the Mexican. Whistles were heard as Aguilar went around the ring.

The second ear was caused by a couple of scares that caused an agonizing animal of strength, protesting for falling, bragging of Miguel Aguilar and a correct thrust.

The third bullfighter, Eduardo Neyra, despite having fought little left a pleasant impression and the feeling of having arguments to tell in the Mexican cartels, especially with the crutch.

In both steers Neyra was slow to engage, but when he did he left tempered passes with command. In addition, he perfectly executed the supreme luck. Ear for Neyra that should serve as a boost to her career.

