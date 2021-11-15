The pillar of England Joe marler missed Saturday’s Fall Nations Series clash against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19. While his team won 31-15, he took the opportunity to perform an unusual challenge that went viral.

Taking advantage of the fact that the coronavirus had taken away the ability to feel any taste, his partner encouraged him to dare to try a hot chili pepper. What do I have to lose? This doesn’t just affect taste, does it? ”Said the 31-year-old before putting it in his mouth, believing there would be no consequence. However, and as expected, he was wrong.

It is worth mentioning that chili is usually used as a condiment to spice up some dishes or before being served it usually goes through a cooking process that removes some properties so that whoever consumes it does not receive so much burning in the digestive system. But Marler took a good bite out of it, believing he was not going to have any major problems.

After chewing it for a few seconds, the rugby player began to feel the consequences and had to spit what he had in his mouth: “I can’t taste it. I feel the heat ”, he managed to say after escaping from the camera and running to the refrigerator of his home while his partner burst into laughter.

Joe Marker had a difficult experience with chili (Reuters) (ANDREW BOYERS /)

“Drink some milk,” recommended the woman who later challenged him because, apparently, the athlete was going to drink it directly from the container, instead of serving it in a glass. “Oh God. It’s a damn fire, “exclaimed Marler as his esophagus burned:” I can feel it burning, but I can’t taste it. “

In the meantime he even had time for a brief interdict with his partner who reproached him for having accepted the challenge: “You told me to do it,” the rugby player replied while the cell phone, leaning on the table, continued to record the conversation. Then, the player returned to stand in front of the device and make a simple assessment of what happened to him: “Okay, the chili is still hot.”

The 31-year-old rugby player began a 10-day isolation period last Monday when flow and PCR tests confirmed he had contracted the virus. The Harlequin star had played 14 minutes as a replacement in England’s 69-3 win over Tonga the previous Saturday.

In response to the positive of Marler, all England players and staff underwent additional testing. Without their presence, England beat the Wallabies at Twickenham this weekend before hosting South Africa on November 20 in their final game of the Fall Series.

