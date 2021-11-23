Now, very early we learn that pleasure, success, and happiness are not aspects that are taken for granted, but require effort on the part of those who pursue them. What is worthwhile generally takes time and sacrifice to achieve.

It is then that the concept of merit becomes relevant, which is related to the merit of those who obtain a certain good or enjoy a favorable condition. Meritocracy has a place in societies where freedoms are privileged and equality of rights is established, at least on paper.

Under the meritocratic assumption, subjects who take advantage of their talents and abilities will excel in different performance activities, as long as they work hard enough for it.

Of course, I consider that the culture of effort is one of the pillars on which we must build a paradigm of principles and values.

It is healthy for children to have dreams to fulfill; it is reasonable that the youth yearn for better prospects for the future; workers have every right to think about promotions and salary increases; and older people deserve a productive and happy life.

Without aspirations, humanity would never have evolved. Scientific and technological advances are possible for us where there is no interest in exploring to understand the universe and discover new things; Without wanting to transcend, the great companies that we have carried out as a species would not have been feasible.

Constitute democratic government systems, travel to the Moon, create a vaccine to combat COVID-19? The will to do, together with talent and collaboration, allowed these feats so important for human beings. There is merit at its finest.

Working to achieve our goals is extremely rewarding. Talent is insufficient when it is not accompanied by commitment, vision and a lot of patience. If the journey of a thousand kilometers begins with the first step, the merit consists in learning from the obstacles present on the road and not giving up on the intention of moving forward.