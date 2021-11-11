After twelve games played in the major leagues, only two teams have yet to know defeat in their domestic competition, and coincidentally belong to the same league. Milan and Naples with 32 points each (10 victories and 2 draws) command a Serie A in which a beautiful battle towards its achievement is predicted.

The two Italian teams do not know the defeat in the league, a fact that no one else in Spain, England, Germany and France can boast of. Teams such as Barça, PSG, Bayern Munich or Manchester City have already lost in some of their league matches, a fact that shows the value of the season for Italian teams.

The Milan that gave the last day a draw in the derby against Inter, had only previously scored points against Juventus. In Champions, but, the same luck does not run for those of Pioli. Last of the group without knowing the victory yet. Napoli for their part also gave up a draw on the last day against Verona. In their case, those of Spalleti are first in the group in the Europa League.

The big favorites, out of the picture

Serie A 2021/22 is marked, apart from the great season in Milan and Naples, by the disastrous campaign that Allegri’s Juventus is carrying out. Eighth with only 18 points, he is 14 of the leaders and the feelings he is leaving are really bad. Another of the favorite theorists, Inter, also started the league very irregularly, and is now 7 points behind.

Another of the names that sounded at the beginning of the season as one of the possible candidates was that of José Mourinho’s Roma, but another year the Portuguese is being more news for his extra-sports problems than for his results on the field.