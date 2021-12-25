If we travel back in time, we will find that, for decades, video games were seen as a product exclusively for menNot like an imposition, but usually it was customary that only boys had consoles, while girls were given other types of toys.

Of course, that has never been a rule, we speak rather of a habit, created by years of customs and daily life; it was not an aberration for a girl to play video games, just seemed to be something unusual and little seen in the society of that time.

The reality of things is that despite never having been a true prohibition or limitation by itself, until not a few years ago, greater inclusion has been promoted and seeking a greater influx of girls in the world have come out several campaigns promoting this practice.

We are glad of the undeniable fact that more and more women enjoy this wonderful means of entertainmentThat’s the good news, but the bad news would be how unfortunate it is that many of the gamer girls must deal with another important limitation, the fact that there are certain negative attitudes while interacting with other users.

Given this situation, a survey was conducted to 1,000 female gamers from the United States, where sadly it was found that the majority of women suffer from harassment, doxxing and other toxic behaviors while playing online for the simple fact of being women.

This class of actions are the ones that usually generate that at least half of the respondents stated that they usually hide their gender In your online sessions, do not speak during games and even do not enter groups to avoid this type of event.

Being more specific, We speak that the alarming 82% of gamers who participated during this survey with Frontier, disclosed that they have experienced some negative treatment while playing because of their gender.

According to the data produced by this plebicite, 51% of those surveyed said that they suffered from verbal abuse at some point, while 43% were belittled, 42% were also victims of harassment, 40% received romantic or sexual comments. sexual nature without their consent, a high 33% were harassed and also 21% assured that their personal information was leaked (doxxing).

These sad figures were thrown with said consensus in general, where the respondents affirm that this type of unpleasant practices are more and more frequent.

Given this, 43% stated that they hide their gender normally or at least very often during their online sessions, while another 33% confessed that they do so only on some occasions.

Unfortunately these actions are very common, and although we would love to tell you that there are already real measures to avoid it, it is not like that, since this is rather something that comes from education and gender ideology and is not easy to eradicate, but still , something that could be useful, is that there are some titles or video games that maintain a friendlier interaction.

According to the same respondents, Animal Crossing, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Roblox, Minecraft, and Among Us are kind, inclusive, and positive experiences for women. However, Grand Theft Online, CoD: Warzone, CoD: Modern Warfare, and World of Warcraft occupy the bottom of that ranking.

And because of this constantly present situation in online games, 3 out of 4 women affirmed that the gaming culture has become more inclusive since they started playing. Likewise, 52% of those surveyed affirm that video games are very important in their social life.

On the other hand, 74% of women reported that games have a positive impact on the quality of their lives, while 22% said they do not experience any positive or negative impact. Only 5% said that playing brought them any negative consequences.