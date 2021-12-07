The singer highlighted the difficulties of handling a load of more than fifteen kilos Photo: Televisa

In the most recent gala of elimination of Who is the mask, the public was surprised when the identity of two characters was revealed: “Carnivorous“ and “Lazy“, who for nine weeks were incarnated by Tatiana and Erik Rubín at reality show Sunday that is about to come to an end.

Infobae Mexico spoke with Erik, who narrated the experience of having participated with an unpublished character in the program that consists of hide the identity of celebrities under huge and colorful boots while giving tracks and presenting musical performances.

“I am happy with what I experienced. This project is offered to me by Miguel Ángel Fox, tI have to confess that I am a fan of this concept and have seen the past seasons. And the restlessness of at some point participating in it was born, it was conceded, the truth is that I did not think twice. We talked about what kind of character to create and came to the conclusion of this Sloth.

In addition to being heavy, “Lazy” is rigid, so he had to manipulate it to give it some mobility Photo: Televisa

“I wanted an endearing, tender character, I was based on one that is” Flash “from the movie Zootopia, that’s how we started to give him life, once I met him, they started sending me photos, We reached an agreement and the truth was I fell madly in love”, Said the artist, who this weekend performed in concert with his daughter Mia, his launch as a singer.

Rubín highlighted the technical difficulties of “Perezoso” and the dynamics of the program that tries to keep everything an enigma and limits the interactions of celebrities with each other and with production:

“The dynamic of keeping your identity secret is even exhausting because you can’t talk to anyone, they have you isolated, the people who are with you, your team also have to be disguised. All of this gives her a constant level of ecstasy. A very complicated character, the heaviest, difficult to manipulateI could breathe very little because they put a double grid on it so it wouldn’t show through and this took away oxygen, all the heat was concentrated inside the suit.

To define the character, Erik had in mind the character of “Flash” from the movie Zootopia Photo: Televisa

Besides being heavy, rigid, it had no mobility. I was finding ways to make him look agile, a dancer, the choirs, it’s an extra job when you have these limitations.

The former Timbiriche highlighted feeling satisfied with his performance, although he admitted that he could not show off his performance because he was imposing it in order not to be so recognizable to the “researchers” of the program: Yuri, Mónica Huarte, Carlos Rivera and Juanpa Zurita.

“I am very happy with my performance, With the character he creates, many people connected with him, I have received tokens of love for the character, and fortunately later with me knowing that I was giving them life. It was an exercise, I was aware that I had to get rid of Erik, the singer and transform myself into this character emblematic, the sloth, knowing that it is not a singing contest. Finally, how they perceive you has to do even in the performance, the song. With the one that they took me out was one that in my opinion I interpreted very differently from how I interpret, with a hoarse voice but maybe it was not so lucrative for the people who were there”, Said Andrea Legarreta’s husband.

The presenter of “Hoy” received her husband on the forum, and dedicated an emotional message to him Photo: Instagram / @ andrealegarreta

The also actor, who is active in the projects Jesus Christ Superstar and the concert tour 90s Pop Tour admitted that he would have liked to reach the final of the Show, without demeaning the work of his fellow finalists: “Hueva”, “Gitana” and “Apache”.

“They influence, It does not mean that “Lazy” has been better than any of those who remained, the characters that reached the final have a lot of validity. I was already one step away from the final, I would have loved to be there ”, acknowledged the artist.

