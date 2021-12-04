Dec 03, 2021 at 7:28 pm CET

Eduardo Villanueva

A 29-year-old man has died in Miajadas last morning upon receiving at least one stab wound, according to the information confirmed by the Civil Guard who is still investigating the facts, to confirm that the cause of death was caused by this attack.

At the moment, no further information about the event has emerged (neither the causes nor the identity of the aggressor or aggressors), although it is estimated that it could have occurred in the course of a fight in a central street of the municipality; a street of bars and nightlife very close to the Plaza de la Llanada.

Has been his own Miajadeño mayor, Antonio Díaz Alías, which has confirmed that the event has occurred in the heart of the town, but has not been informed of the circumstances in which the events occurred, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

In any case, the police investigation has not yet determined the causes of the event. And all inquiries are open. At the moment, there are no detainees. Some neighbors in the area have pointed out the possibility that the deceased was a young man who had been released from prison.

The man’s body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cáceres to practice the autopsy.