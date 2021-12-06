The risks in a kitchen are many more than you can imagine because there are elements that, although they seem harmless, can cause serious accidents. In this sense, the kitchen is the perfect home environment for different types of accidents that can range from minor cuts and burns to more serious cases of poisoning and fractures.

Gas, electricity, water, sharp objects … are just some of the factors that affect the most common and often most dangerous domestic accidents. Review, below, what are the most frequent risks that you can suffer in a kitchen and how you can avoid them.

Risks in a kitchen: what they are and how to counteract them

The kitchen presents a series of risks that you could prevent with care and attention.

If you stop to think, you will realize that most of the incidents that happen in the kitchen could have been avoided. It was just a matter of paying more attention and seeing beyond some situations that, at first glance, seemed harmless. These are the seven risks you can prevent.

1. Falls and slips

Why do some people fall in the kitchen? Because it is normal for the floor in this environment to get wet, stained with food or grease remains, etc. In these conditions, slips and falls are the order of the day. To avoid falling, it is important that As soon as food or liquid is spilled, wipe the area with a damp cloth and that you remember that that sector of the kitchen has a wet floor.

On the other hand, if there are tall cabinets that you must reach with the help of a stool, make sure that it is suitable for standing on it. Avoid using unstable surfaces that will not support a person’s weight.

2. Falling objects

Has it happened to you that when you open a cupboard you have dropped a can or a package on it? The lack of order in the kitchen furniture could generate these types of accidents that can be more serious than you think.

This situation is aggravated when the utensils or dishes are not properly stored and what falls on you is a knife or a ceramic pot that breaks when it comes into contact with any part of your body.

The ideal is keep all save spaces sorted. Also, if you notice that the fall of an object is imminent, do not try to stop it with your body, but try to stand aside. While it is a matter of reflexes to want to prevent something from hitting the ground, it is not a good idea to stop a knife with your feet.

3. Burns

Who has not ever been burned in the kitchen? Even if you’re just passing by because you’re not a hobbyist or hobbyist and just brewing a cup of tea. The kitchen has heat sources such as the oven, burners and everything that just comes out of them.

When in doubt, use a protective glove or cloth to grab a pan or pot. Or, at the very least, gently touch the surface of the container before lifting it all the way up with your whole hand.

Also, if you are cooking, try leave the handles of the pans in, submerge food little by little in hot water or oil and have gloves or cloths always at hand. Especially if there are children around, use the back burners and not the front ones.

4. Gas and electricity

The gas is very dangerous and if it makes bad combustion, it can cause explosions and poisoning by carbon monoxide. Similarly, electricity also poses hazards in a kitchen that can cause short circuits and electrocutions.

It’s fundamental close the gas taps properly and pay attention that the burner does not go out if a liquid is spilled on it. Also, check that the plugs that are on the counter do not get wet or are splashed with any type of liquid. Whenever you operate an electrical appliance make sure your hands are dry.

5. Cuts

One of the most common risks is cutting yourself in the kitchen.

Besides a knife, there are other objects that can hurt you in the kitchen. A can opener and the edge of the can itself, a broken glass or ceramic container, machines such as mincers or slicers are just some of the items you can cut yourself with in the kitchen.

To avoid this type of accident it is important that sharp blades have a non-slip handle, wear gloves and, above all, have concentration while handling sharp elements.

6. Poisoning

In the kitchen, different cleaning products are also usually kept that can be very dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands, especially in the case of the little ones or pets.

The best thing you can do is keep them out of their reach and in the storage conditions indicated by the manufacturer. Some of these chemical products are sensitive to heat or humidity, which is why their correct conservation is essential.

7. Pollution

Here, you can mention the cross contamination and the one that is generated by using sponges or cloths that are already very worn. In the first example, try not to use the same utensils for raw and cooked foods because bacteria from the former could be transmitted to the latter.

Another type of contamination that can occur in the kitchen is through the use of too old sponges that have accumulated different bacteria and fungi that are harmful to health.

Risks in a kitchen: a matter of common sense

As you have seen, accidents that can happen in a kitchen are perfectly avoidable if you follow these tips that appeal to common sense. The daily bustle, routine and times that get shorter and shorter can make you miss some of these basic questions.

Attention to detail, regular control of the appliances you have in the kitchen and always maintaining good hygiene are the basic recommendations that will help you keep away the risks that are present in a kitchen.

