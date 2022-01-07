The popularization of podcasts continues to spread to less expected places, so they have become part of our digital culture.

These pieces of audio that we can listen to while we are doing anything have become the faithful companions of many people in the world.

A podcast is a piece of audio with a defined periodicity and a vocation for continuity that can be downloaded on the internet. From acAccording to Statista data, in 2019, the world’s highest-earning podcast or podcaster was Joe Rogan’s ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ which made $ 50 million that year and reportedly had nearly $ 200 million. downloads per month. In second place was the popular true crime podcast ‘My Favorite Murder’ by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, which generated $ 15 million in 2019.

Currently in the public arena there are many podcast styles, in various languages, themes and formats.

Here are the seven powerful podcasts on innovation and creativity that currently exist:

1- Bar Emprende

This podcast by Genaro Mejía, who has witnessed the world of business and entrepreneurship for the last decades, has been face to face with the business leaders, entrepreneurs and minds that have inspired millions.

At Bar Emprende, Genaro shows all his experience in the world of business journalism where he leads casual conversations about entrepreneurship with the aim of bringing tools, inspiration and ideas.

2- Coffee with Mezcal

This podcast is a collaboration between Carlos Lang and Café Blason, where they open an exquisite conversation with people from the creative world who are making a difference in culture and society such as Madhunter, Lila Downs, Richie O’Farrill and Luis Gerardo Mendez, who will They confess their deep intimacies, dreams, challenges, learnings and some of their most hidden secrets.

3- Coffee and Crypto Podcast

With a dose of five minutes, Miguel Santamaría shares us quick updates on the complex but fascinating world of cryptocurrencies, which you can enjoy while having a coffee. This podcast is updated every 3 times a week.

4- Connecting Points

This podcast is by Luis Armando Jimenez Bravo and Imelda Schaeffer who lead one of the financial design firms that is revolutionizing the perspective of business and preparing us for the enjoyment of the future. Here in this space they share all their knowledge of economics, business, finance, psychology, creativity, sociology, entrepreneurship with the aim of improving the life of everyone who listens to them, as well as their income and trying to understand the world and society.

5- Cracks Podcast with Oso Trava

This podcast of interviews was created with the goal of teaching anyone who aspires to greatness, the habits and tricks that the best in sports, business, technology and media use to achieve success. Oso Trava has a personal mission to inspire you in this format to take action with explosive impact on your life and business.

6- Creative Talks Podcast

This is the podcast by Fernanda Rocha and Jon Black, who created it to talk about creativity, design, art, digital culture, music, new media, technology, business, but above all about the future.

7- Insane

The educational platform of DEMENTES in which Diego Barrazas seeks to share learning that is not taught at school. Diego created this podcast to have uncensored conversations with the leaders of each industry, people who challenged the established and challenged the status quo, with the aim of knowing their learnings in that process.

