Oppo prepares the arrival of a new terminal with which to fatten up your already interesting catalog. A model that, while waiting for the Reno7 series, has been leaked and that comes to be a shortened version of the Oppo Reno6 that we have already seen in European lands.

In this case it’s about the Oppo Reno6 Lite, a model whose promo video has been leaked as well as a number of features and specifications. This model is located halfway between the Oppo Reno6 mentioned above, although it is true that it looks more like an Oppo F19.

Triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery

The brand is working on the arrival of another member of the Reno6 family. The Reno6 Lite appears in the form of a leaked video for a new phone that must land on the old continent and which is almost a renamed Oppo F19.

Available on the Indian market from mid-2021, this model hides hardware made up of a Qualcomm processor, pointing to all the indications that it will use the Snapdragon 662. This will play with a 6 GB RAM along with another 5 GB of virtual RAM and all accompanied by a 128 GB storage. It is not clear that it can be expanded with a memory card, as the F19 did not offer that option.

[Exclusive] OPPO Reno6 Lite commercial for Europe, confirming design & key specs of the phone. -AMOLED FHD + Display with Punch-Hole

-5000mAh Battery

-33W Fast Charging

-In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

-Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

-6GB + virtual 5GB RAM, 128GB ROM

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/A5hMRpmadz – Sudhanshu Ambhore (@ Sudhanshu1414) November 6, 2021

The Reno6 Lite will use a AMOLED panel capable of offering FHD + resolution on a screen that reaches 6.43 inches that integrates a front camera in the form of a perforated hole and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

The photographic section is made up of three cameras with a 48-megapixel main with f / 1.7 and two 2-megapixel secondary cameras, one for macro shots and the other for a depth camera.

The whole assembly will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 watt charging system And it will come with Android 11 as the operating system.

The leaked video shows the Reno6 Lite in a single color, although there will probably be more options to choose from. AND for now there is no information about the price with which it will hit the market.

Via | GSMArena