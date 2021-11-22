This week we witnessed 5 remarkable facts, which became marketing news, due to the importance of innovation in the market, thereby defining challenges to which we must be vigilant.

Marketing News: A Before And After Comparison On Amazon Pricing

Through social networks social networks, some users have reported that, on Amazon, the prices of certain products are different before and after El Buen Fin.

Once again, El Buen Fin is the center of a discussion on social networks, specifically on Twiter, because a group of users announced that Amazon has raised the prices of products that previously cost less. This season is one of those scenarios where there will always be controversy regarding the behavior of some stores, which eventually increase prices, to later offer them.

It is not the first or the last time that it will happen, but, now, thanks to the great boom of social networks, it is easier to make it known, in order to make it go viral and, hopefully, reach the right people or the competent authorities so that these types of practices stop or, failing that, have a solution for customers.

Marketing News: The New Black Panther Arrives

Within the Marvel cinematographic universe, trends have been highlighted that have gained more force in recent years with superheroes at the forefront of them. In general, consumers have embraced this industry since the fact of comics, merchandise, conventions and above all cinema, an example of this is the great growth of Marvel Studios with its multiple films and with the appointment of who will now be the new Black Panther and new protector of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43.

After a long wait and decision-making on who will be the new Black Panter, everything indicates that this protagonist will take it, Winston Duke with his character M’Baku; However, it must be taken into account that the responsibility of being the protector of Wakanda will not be his from the beginning, since the suit will be worn by different characters within the film in order to come into possession of M’Baku to be the new King.

Musk and his arrival on Mars

Musk’s interest in reaching Mars has led him to put several of his material goods up for sale, as they “distracted him too much from more focused objectives, such as dedicating himself to arriving at Mars.

In that sense, in the middle of this year, through his Twitter account, the tycoon announced that he had already sold several real estate with the exception of a house.

And it is that, for Musk, it is not just any home, because, to sell it, it has to be for “a large family that is going to live there. It is a special place ”.

According to what has been published in The New York Post, Elon Musk has sold, so far, about 100 million dollars in real estate assets, being, at present, the richest man on the planet with an equity valued at 285,000 million dollars, this according to Forbes.

A viral story without waste

On November 13, in full celebration of the International Balloon Festival in the city of León, Guanajuato, an incident was recorded that led to the crash of a balloon basket against a house, knocking the water tank out of it and showing a mysterious door in the facade of the affected house.

The story ignited the trends in social networks and the social conversation became an aspect that is not wasted today, becoming a reference of great weight that has not rested until knowing why the owner of the house installed said door in his construction site.

The incident led a network user to find the owner of the house and question him about the reason for the existence of that door, which the man clarified, acknowledging that he is there to enter furniture up to said level of the house.

To facilitate the search and professional registration process, with your career written in a curriculum vitae at hand, Meta enabled the Official Facebook Racing Page where there is a button called “get started” to do a step by step application.

After completing the first stage, the system will ask you to complete a special form about your profession and outstanding skills for the recruitment team. Remember to write your full name, email and the URL of your LinkedIn profile correctly.

Perhaps one of the most important steps, not only for the Facebook Metaverse but for any work process, is the publication of a brief summary of your professional career and a motivational letter explaining why you are the right person to fill any of the available vacancies. .

Remember: at the end of the Meta form, it will ask you about your work preference, face-to-face or remotely, because with a single “yes” or “no” you will be viewed and sectioned in the most prominent world regions.

