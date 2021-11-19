Sustainability is more important in our lives, and also in our homes. The bathroom is one of the rooms where we spend the most time, and at the same time, it is one of those that is most necessary for it to be a sustainable space, although without forgetting that they are designer and trendy.

To know first-hand how we can have a more sustainable bathroom to respect the environment, save on the bill, and be able to find products that are the perfect balance between usability, durability, savings and design, we have spoken with the experts of Jacob Delafon and Strohm Teka, and these are the keys that they have given us.

Traditional taps, but with reduced flow



Strohm Teka Metallics Collection

To reduce water consumption, it is essential to find a balance between products that reduce the flow, without the user not noticing a loss of comfort. In this sense, the most optimal is to reduce the flow to 5 liters per minute. José María Barros, Taps & Sanitary Product Manager at Strohm Teka, explained to us that

“When the user talks about a lack of pressure in the shower, he really tends to express that he does not have enough flow. At this point, the manufacturer’s technology enters to achieve that with less water, the sensations are the same, and it does not have to make a “usual” tap more expensive.

Products with specific treatments to save on cleaning and increase durability



Manacor toilet with Strohm Teka antibacterial treatment

To be sustainable, we must choose products that we know will have great durability and that we will not have to change them soon after. In addition to their durability, these products must also include technologies focused on savings or with specific treatments such as anti-limescale or bacterial. These types of treatments facilitate the cleaning of the products, and increase their durability.

Bet on the single-handle system versus a two-handle

If you have to put new taps, don’t even think about it. The single-lever system is much more efficient. Jose María Barros, from Strohm Teka, points out that “Thanks to its system, a mixture of cold-hot water is obtained faster than a two-handle, which wastes water when mixing the cold with the hot to achieve the appropriate temperature for the user. However, in terms of flow not necessarily saves more water as the limiter can be placed on both a single and two-control”.

A water heater neither too far nor too hot

To have a bathroom (and a sustainable home), the heater should not be too far from the bathtub or shower to avoid heat loss. This is how the experts at Jacob Delafon explain it to us.

Regarding the ideal temperature that a water heater should have, it should range between 50-60º. A more than enough temperature for the shower, according to the experts. In fact, from this temperature, there is a greater risk of developing bacteria, apart from the fact that energy is used unnecessarily and problems with lime increase.

Toilets, better with double flush



Rodin + double flush toilet by Jacob Delafon

Choosing one or another type of flush in the toilets should not be a source of investment or greatly disrupt the budget of your bathroom, however, it is a mistake not to pay attention to it, and more if we are looking for savings.

According to experts at Jacob Delafon, “Choosing double flush toilets is essential since it gives us the opportunity to reduce consumption by almost 50%, most of the time using the short flush” add the experts Jacob Delafon.

