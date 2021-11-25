The air fryers or oilless fryers They are increasingly popular in our country and many households take advantage of the Black Friday offers to get one. They are becoming a gadget essential to eat healthy, since by not having to fry food we avoid a very high percentage of fat.

There are already hundreds of models, brands and different characteristics on the market, so it can be difficult to choose just one. Today we have looked at this model of Cosori what have we found reduced for Black Friday, since it has a large capacity and power (1,700W), ideal for cooking for the whole family:





In particular it has 5.5 liter capacity, a size higher than the market average that can accommodate 4-6 people. The brand promises that the fryer achieves, by not frying them directly, reduce fat in food by up to 85%.

It is managed by means of a digital touch screen, where we can select between its 11 preset programs the one that best suits us regarding what we are going to cook. The basis is non-stick, to prevent food from sticking to us, and therefore it is very easy to clean. 139.99 euros 109.99 euros.

COSORI Oil-Free Fryer 5.5L, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 PDF Recipes, 1700W

