On the GCam APK developer’s website you can find a multitude of versions . Many of them will be compatible with your Samsung phone, but you should not forget that not all of them have a large part of the functions .

This is because it is a Google Pixel “exclusive” application from the American company, which are mostly integrated with a Qualcomm CPU. This implies that other brands such as Samsung are seriously affected in this sense by the use of Exynos chip , but quiet. These are some tricks for you to get the most out of your Korean brand mobile.

The google camera is a software whose use has spread among users rapidly due to the fact that it increases the results that you can get a camera, although this does not mean that it fixes sensor problems. However, this does not work optimally on all devices. Specifically, those who do not have a Snapdragon processor come out especially harmed .

Therefore, it is recommended that you make use of tools like GCamator, which will provide you with the ideal version depending on your mobile. This way you make sure enjoy photography In its whole.

Video Captures

On many occasions, truly fascinating images can be obtained from a video, since a sequence can contain a large number of frames that capture the exact moment.

Thanks to the photographic software of the American company this is possible with just press the shutter that appears in the lower right area if you use the device vertically or in the upper right if you use it horizontally. Through a simple touch you will be able to obtain an ideal image.

Night mode effective

All current smartphones have the classic at their disposal night mode used to achieve better quality in night photography, although the GCam has a mode known as Night Vision or Night Sight that allows the captured captures to feel less artificial.

In circumstances where lighting is poor, the software it should redirect you to this functionality automatically. This will save you the time of switching to this type of image and you will not miss the perfect opportunity to take the photo.

Perfect portraits

One of the aspects in which this camera stands out the most is in the photographs of people. In fact, it brings with it a option called Face Retouch that seeks to solve the imperfections of the face.

Either way, this software works correctly even without this function activated. So you may be interested in leaving it inactive. You can check the results yourself by making the same capture with the mode enabled and on the contrary to choose the one you like the most.

HDR? So that?

The particularity of the GCam is the facility it has to gain in image quality only through software. Your results can be impressive. So much so that sometimes use of HDR is unnecessary.

In certain cases it can cause somewhat artificial images. So it is advisable to use it at specific times.